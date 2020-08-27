Nigeria to release commemorative stamp marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur RahmanUNB

Nigerian Postal Service will release a commemorative stamp on Thursday marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama will jointly unveil the commemorative stamp at a virtual platform.

Advertisement

The programme to be hosted by Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja will be held virtually at 5:00pm (Bangladesh time).

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen, Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria M Shameem Ahsan and Nigerian postal service director general Ismail Adebayo Adewusi along with Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Nigeria will also join the ceremony virtually.

More News

Experts urge global community to resolve Rohingya crisis

Dhaka hopes prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Beijing tour to resolve Rohingya crisis. BSS File Photo

Gambia to submit memorandum to ICJ in Oct

Weary Rohingya trudging from Myanmar's Rakhine state to Ukhia, Bangladesh.

Nigeria to release commemorative stamp marking Mujib Borsho Thursday

Nigeria to release commemorative stamp marking Mujib Borsho Thursday

Zaman reappointed Bangladesh ambassador to China

Zaman reappointed Bangladesh ambassador to China