Nigeria to release commemorative stamp marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary

Nigerian Postal Service will release a commemorative stamp on Thursday marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reports UNB.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama will jointly unveil the commemorative stamp at a virtual platform.
The programme to be hosted by Bangladesh High Commission in Abuja will be held virtually at 5:00pm (Bangladesh time).
State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen, Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria M Shameem Ahsan and Nigerian postal service director general Ismail Adebayo Adewusi along with Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Nigeria will also join the ceremony virtually.