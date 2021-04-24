NILMRC director Prof Shamsuzzaman dies of Covid-19

Professor AKM Shamsuzzaman, director of National Institute of Laboratory Medicine and Referral Center (NILMRC), died of Covid-19 on Saturday, reports news agency UNB.

He breathed his last at Sheikh Russel National Gastroliver Institute and Hospital in the morning.

Professor Shamsuzzaman tested positive for Covid-19 on 7 April. Three days later, on 10 May, he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Later, he was put on life support as his condition worsened.

His body will be taken to the institution premises at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 10:30am on Sunday for the first namaz-e-janaza there.