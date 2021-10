Bangladesh reported nine more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning, taking the tally to 27,814, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases, according to the DGHS, rose to 1,567,417 as 278 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am increased to 1.85 per cent from yesterday’s 1.36 per cent.