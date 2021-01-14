Nine militants 'surrender' to RAB

Nine people have returned to ‘normal life’ from militancy after ‘surrender’ at a programme hosted at RAB headquarters at the capital’s Kurmitola on Thursday.
RAB has taken measures to unconditionally rehabilitate them, the elite force informed.
They are: Shaon Muntaha Ibn Shawkat, 34, of Sylhet, Nusrat Ali Zuhi, 29, Abida Zannat, 18, of Cumilla, Abdur Rahman Sohel, 28, Mohammad Hossain alias Hasan Gazi, 23, Md Safiullah, 37, Md Saiful Islam, 31, of Jhenaidah, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 26, of Chuadanga and Md Saidur Rahman, 22.
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, director general of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, among others, were present at the programme.
RAB said, among the nine surrendered, six were active members of JMB and three of Ansar Al Islam. They wanted to return to normal life regretting their previous activities. They contacted RAB about rehabilitation.
According to the RAB, the nine people were separated from their families after engaging themselves with militancy. They were hiding in different places and could not use their real identities. At one stage, they become disillusioned and come to understand their mistakes.
RAB said the militants decided to surrender to RAB and the elite force offered them the chance.
The RAB sources said the law enforcers would keep surveillance so that they do not engage with militancy again.