Nine militants 'surrender' to RAB

Nine people have returned to ‘normal life’ from militancy after ‘surrender’ at a programme hosted at RAB headquarters at the capital’s Kurmitola on Thursday.

RAB has taken measures to unconditionally rehabilitate them, the elite force informed.

They are: Shaon Muntaha Ibn Shawkat, 34, of Sylhet, Nusrat Ali Zuhi, 29, Abida Zannat, 18, of Cumilla, Abdur Rahman Sohel, 28, Mohammad Hossain alias Hasan Gazi, 23, Md Safiullah, 37, Md Saiful Islam, 31, of Jhenaidah, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, 26, of Chuadanga and Md Saidur Rahman, 22.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, director general of RAB Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, among others, were present at the programme.