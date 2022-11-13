Dhaka to focus energy cooperation, Rohingya issue during Lavrov's visit

Prothom Alo English Desk

Considering the current situation, Bangladesh will explore the possibility of cooperation in the energy sector with Russia during Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's planned official visit here later this month, reports UNB.

Bangladesh will also discuss food grains supply and quick implementation of the projects that are in the pipeline including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen hinted that these areas are likely to be discussed during the bilateral meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.



"We have invited him and there is a possibility that he will be here. We will welcome him, and the visit will give us an opportunity to highlight our challenges and priority issues with Russia," he told reporters on Sunday after a seminar at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS).