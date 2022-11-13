Dhaka to focus energy cooperation, Rohingya issue during Lavrov's visit

Masud also said Bangladesh wants Russia closer to Bangladesh to find a solution to the Rohingya crisis.
The foreign secretary, however, said there are still many days and reminded that Russia remains in an intensive situation.
"The invitation to take part in the IORA meeting for minister of foreign affairs Sergey Lavrov has been received and the work is on as regards the possibility of this visit," an official at the Russian embassy in Dhaka told UNB.
Earlier, foreign minister Momen invited his Russian counterpart to attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers (COM) meeting to be held in Dhaka on 24 November.
The Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is likely to be here on 23 November to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest apart from his key focus on the IORA meeting.
Russia is a dialogue partner of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).
Bangladesh, the current chair of IORA, expects over a dozen ministers including the Russian foreign minister at the meeting, a senior official said.
The Russian foreign minister is likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina apart from his bilateral meeting with Momen.
Momen met his Russian counterpart last month in Astana, Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the CICA Summit and apprised him of the current situation of the Rohingya crisis.
He stressed the need for stronger international support for resolving the Rohingya crisis.
In August, Sergey Lavrov met with his counterpart Wunna Maung Lwin and other top Myanmar officials in Naypyitaw.
The IORA Council of Ministers meeting, to be hosted by Bangladesh, will be preceded by the 24th meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) to be held on 22-23 November.
The IORA is an inter-governmental organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region through its 23 member states and 10 dialogue partners.
IORA member states are Australia, Bangladesh, Union of Comoros, French Republic, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Republic of Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
The 23 member states of IORA and 10 dialogue partners are expected to join the ministerial and senior official meetings.
Bangladesh assumed the position of the IORA Chair at the 21st IORA COM meeting in Dhaka held on 17 November 2021 and adopted the theme of "Harnessing the opportunities of the Indian Ocean sustainably for inclusive development."