No one can speak in such a way: HC

Earlier on Thursday night, UNO Mohammad Kaisar called the journalist Saidul Farhad over phone and verbally abused him for publishing a report over the Ashrayan Project aiming to shelter homeless people.

An audio of the phone call went viral on Social media, sparking uproar against the UNO from all quarters. A day after the incident, Friday, a meeting – where both attended – was held at Hilldown Circuit House conference room in Cox’s Bazar at the initiative of deputy commissioner Md Mamunur Rashid.

Senior lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan brought the issue to the HC's attention. The state was asked to inform the HC over the steps taken in this incident.