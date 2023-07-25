Bodies of 2 missing students recovered from Chattogram’s Banshkhali beach

Ekram Hossain, a friend of the duo, said they went to Banshkhali beach on Monday evening and a strong tide washed Maruf and Enayet away while they were swimming.

Firoz Bhuiyan, officer of Kumira Fire Service Station, said that a local fire service team conducted a search operation but failed to trace them.

Around 10:30 pm on Monday, locals spotted the bodies on the beach and informed the fire service.

After being informed, fire officials recovered the bodies of the students and handed them over to the police station.