All foreign trips spending public money suspended

The order says considering the existing global context, all types of foreign trips of all government officials, working at different ministries, divisions, directorates, departments, offices, public sector corporations, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous companies under the government operational and development budget, will remain halted until the further notice is issued.
However, officials will be allowed to travel abroad for studying at masters and PhD levels with foreign government scholarship, fellowship and university funding.
Besides, foreign trips to participate in training sessions and seminars at the invitation of hosts covering all expenses will be allowed.
An official of the finance division told Prothom Alo that there is no bar if anyone wants to travel abroad at their own expenses. The government has only suspended foreign trips using public money.