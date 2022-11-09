Bangladesh

All foreign trips spending public money suspended

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Foreign tours of all government officials working under its operational and development budget have been suspended on Wednesday in a bid to tackle the economic crisis induced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The finance division issued an order in this regard, saying it will be effective until the further notice is issued.          

The order says considering the existing global context, all types of foreign trips of all government officials, working at different ministries, divisions, directorates, departments, offices, public sector corporations, state-owned, autonomous and semi-autonomous companies under the government operational and development budget, will remain halted until the further notice is issued.   

However, officials will be allowed to travel abroad for studying at masters and PhD levels with foreign government scholarship, fellowship and university funding.  

Besides, foreign trips to participate in training sessions and seminars at the invitation of hosts covering all expenses will be allowed.   

An official of the finance division told Prothom Alo that there is no bar if anyone wants to travel abroad at their own expenses. The government has only suspended foreign trips using public money. 

