No additional holidays than three-day Eid-holiday: Govt

The government has fixed three days as public holiday for the forthcoming holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

No organization can take decisions on their own to allow additional leave out of the three days.

The decision will be applicable for all governmental and non-governmental organisations.

Cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the disclosure on Monday.

He said, “The government has taken a decision that additional holidays won’t be given on the eve of the Eid-ul-Fitr. Three-day holiday is given as usual. Friday and Saturday are the two days of three days while the remaining day is Thursday.”