No Covid lockdown right now in Bangladesh: Health minister
Prothom Alo English Desk
Health minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday ruled out any further Covid-induced lockdown in the country, reports UNB.
"The covid situation in Bangladesh is under control now and there is no possibility to enforce any lockdown in the country," he told reporters after visiting the under-construction Bangladesh Institute of Health Management Building (BIHM) in Savar.
Zahid said there is no need to worry about the new coronavirus variant Omicron which has no presence in the country. Bangladesh has now enough stock of vaccines and preparation to face any situation, he added.