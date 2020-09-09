No decision yet on reopening of primary schools, says ministry

The primary and mass education ministry is yet to take any decision on reopening of schools but headmasters of all schools have been informed about the instructions to be taken before resuming academic activities, reports BSS.

“No environment is created to reopen schools . . . no decision has been taken in this regard till now. But headmasters of the schools have been informed about the instructions they have to take prior to reopening of schools,” senior primary and mass education secretary Md Akram-Al-Hossain told reporters at his secretariat office here Wednesday.