No decision yet over lockdown: Health minister

The government has not yet taken any decision to enforce lockdown again in the country for curbing the transmission of coronavirus, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Thursday.



"Currently, we've no plan to impose lockdown. No decision has been taken yet in this regard but mobile courts will be operated. If everyone follows the health protocols, the transmission won't go beyond control," he said.



The health minister came up with the remarks while addressing a programme at the capital's Krishibid Institution, marking the International Women's Day, reports UNB.



The minister urged all to follow the rule of 'no mask no service' as the virus is yet to go away.



