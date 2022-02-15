No first dose of Covid vaccine after 26 Feb: DGHS

Director general Khurshid Alam made the remarks at a virtual press conference on Tuesday.
Referring to a recent survey, Khurshid Alam said, “We have seen a low rate of deaths and hospitalisation among the vaccinated people. We urge all to take Covid vaccine.”
“A campaign will be conducted to vaccinate 10 million people on a single day on 26 February. After that, campaign on second and booster doses will be strengthened,” he added.
Khurshid Alam said they would be busy with inoculating people with second and booster doses. “So, those who are yet to take the first dose should receive it from the nearby vaccine centre without any delay,” he added.
Bangladesh started vaccine campaign with inoculating the first dose on 7 February 2021. The second dose was started on 8 April that year. The DGHS began inoculating the booster dose on 28 December 2021.
As of 15 February, Bangladesh reported 1919,102 cases of coronavirus and 28,872 deaths since reporting the first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and first death on 18 March that year.