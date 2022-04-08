No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Russian special military operation: Embassy

“We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives,” said the Embassy.
With the aim to help friendly Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as to protect the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine, on 24 February 2022 Moscow launched the “special military operation”.
On 11 March, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, approved the initiative proposed by Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, to assist foreign volunteers who wish to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone, said the Russian Embassy.