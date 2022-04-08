Bangladesh

No need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join Russian special military operation: Embassy

Prothom Alo English Desk
A view shows a convoy of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on 12 March, 2022
A view shows a convoy of pro-Russian troops during Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine on 12 March, 2022Reuters

Russian Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday said there is no need for volunteers from Bangladesh to join the special military operation, noting that the operation is going according to the plan, reports UNB.

The Embassy of Russia in Bangladesh has been reportedly receiving numerous letters from the Bangladeshi citizens who express their willingness to contribute on an “unpaid basis” to the “liberation movement” in Ukraine and Donbas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We appreciate this noble urge of the Bangladeshi people. However, the special military operation is going according to the plan, with the Russian Armed Forces successfully achieving set goals and objectives,” said the Embassy.

With the aim to help friendly Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as to protect the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine, on 24 February 2022 Moscow launched the “special military operation”.

Advertisement

On 11 March, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, approved the initiative proposed by Sergey Shoigu, Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, to assist foreign volunteers who wish to join the operation on the Russian side to move to the combat zone, said the Russian Embassy.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement