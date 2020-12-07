Those who defaced and damaged Bangabandhu's unfinished sculpture will have to pay a heavy price and no one will be spared, said Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.

The sculpture will be completed, said the minister on Monday at the secretariat.

Obaidul Quader also said many Muslim majority countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Iran and Turkey and even Pakistan have sculptures. They have no issue against this art form.