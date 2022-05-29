No scope to manipulate polls flexing muscle power: CEC

CEC Awal said if any candidate wins the election by any unfair means and if it is found out after the election through investigation, then the Election Commission (EC) will take necessary legal steps including filing of cases as per the law.
Besides, if the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) get out of service or damaged in any of the centres, the voting time will be extended for the voters who will arrive at the centres before 4:00pm.
The EVMs will be used in the Cumilla City Corporation elections set for 15 June. "We have all the preparations to conduct the poll in a fair way. Action will be taken if anyone tries to ruin the environment," he said.
The CEC also urged the candidates to help conduct the election in a disciplined way.