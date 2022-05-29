No scope to manipulate polls flexing muscle power: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Sunday said there is no scope for any candidate to win in the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) elections by flexing muscle power, reports UNB.

He said the Election Commission wants competition but not any war; and it will be a big mistake if any candidate tries to win by flexing muscle power.

"Adequate members of law enforcement agencies will be deployed. We're ready to hold the elections in a festive mood," said the CEC at a meeting with mayor and councillor candidates of the CCC elections at Cumilla District Shilpakala auditorium.