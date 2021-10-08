Bangladesh

No self-isolation in Britain for fully vaccinated Bangladeshi travellers

UNB
Dhaka
A vial of Covid-19 vaccine
File photo

Fully vaccinated Bangladeshi nationals will no longer have to self-isolate on arrival in the UK from Monday.

This is because the British government has added Bangladesh to the list of countries with approved proof of Covid vaccination, effective 11 October.

High commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said “the decision is a reflection of warm bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the UK”.

The decision is also a result of the high commission’s sustained diplomatic efforts to remove the remaining obstacles to business, tourism and essential travel between the two countries, she said.

“From 4:00am Monday (11 October), Bangladeshi nationals fully vaccinated with UK-approved vaccines will no longer require a 10-day hotel or home quarantine and a pre-departure Covid test.”

However, a Covid test should be taken on or before Day 2 after arrival in the UK. Also, vaccination certificates issued by relevant Bangladesh authorities are required for all travellers as proof of inoculation status.

The travellers who have not been fully vaccinated with a UK-authorised jab must quarantine for 10 days, either at home or where they are staying, and should undergo a Day 2 and Day 8 Covid test.

On 17 September, Bangladesh was removed from the UK government’s travel red list, which came into effect at 4:00am on 22 September.

