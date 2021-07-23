No specific date for vaccine supply to Bangladesh: Doraiswami

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said, “The situation in India is gradually improving. We hope that with the increase in (vaccine) production we will be able to move forward. If India has sufficient corona vaccines, we can go ahead. There is no specific date for vaccine supply to Bangladesh, but production is increasing. That is positive.”

He was talking to journalists at the zero line of the Akhaura international checkpost in Brahmanbaria today, Friday. Vikram Doraiswami, accompanied by his spouse, had gone to India on 18 July via the Akhaura checkpost. He returned to Bangladesh on Friday.