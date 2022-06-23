No threat centring Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG

Director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has said that there is no specific security threat centring the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Bridge, reports BSS.

"The much talked about dream Padma Bridge is going to be opened on 25 June. Members of the RAB have taken special security measures to prevent anyone from carrying out any destructive activities centering the inauguration ceremony," he said.

The RAB DG exchanged views with journalists on the overall security arrangements after inspecting the RAB security arrangements at both ends of the bridge today.

He said a colourful ceremony was organized at Janjira end of Shariatpur and Mawa of Munshiganj.

