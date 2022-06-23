No threat centring Padma Bridge opening ceremony: RAB DG

He said that the RAB is ready to thwart any kind of sabotage plan of the militants by increasing the intelligence surveillance and monitoring in the cyber sector.
The RAB chief said additional members of RAB have been deployed to deal with the undesirable situation surrounding the inauguration ceremony.
"A commando team of RAB special forces has been kept ready at both the ends of the bridge to deal with any kind of sabotage or attack. Helicopters of RAB Air Wing have also been kept ready," he said.
Al-Mamun said the Padma Bridge is the dream of the country's 180 million people, especially the southwestern part of the country, adding: "Today, the Padma Bridge is visible and waiting for inauguration. The RAB along with all law enforcement agencies are always vigilant to ensure the overall safety and security to all on the bridge."
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the dream Padma Bridge on 25 June. The Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony will be attended by local/foreign guests, ministers, MPs, senior military/civilian officials, he added.
Considering the overall security, the RAB along with other law enforcement agencies will be responsible for ensuring security to the inauguration ceremony, the DG said.
Mentioning that RAB has always been playing its best to keep the overall activities running smoothly after the commencement of construction work of the Padma Bridge, he said that the RAB arrested 10 persons from Munshiganj in 2019 along with huge construction materials.
Regarding the special security measures, Al-Mamun said that additional number of RAB members have been deployed to deal with any sorts of untoward situations.
"Intelligence surveillance has been intensified in the surrounding areas including Service Area-1 and Service Area-2 at both ends of the Padma Bridge. Adequate number of RAB members will be deployed at both ends to strengthen the security of the opening ceremony and the bridge," he added.
The RAB will have required number of patrols for the security to the rally venues, toll plaza, plaque unveiling and helipad area.
"For overall security during the programmes, there will be RAB control room, Striking Reserve, Outer Perimeter Patrol, Motorcycle Patrol, Foot Patrol, Boat Patrolling, Observation Post, Check Post and necessary number of CCTV monitoring system," the RAB chief said.
Sweeping will be carried out by RAB Bomb Disposal Unit and Dog Squad at important places including the two ends of the bridge and the meeting venues. Besides, the RAB bomb disposal unit will be on standby for any emergencies.
The RAB medical teams will also be deployed at both ends of the bridge to ensure primary healthcare in case of emergency. The battalions responsible for ensuring security on both sides of the bridge will coordinate with the concerned administration, public representatives and other law enforcement agencies through their respective control rooms.
Security arrangements will be monitored and coordinated through control room (control room hotline number: 01777720029) of the RAB headquarters and the control room (control room number: 01777720049).
Motor vehicles and suspects will be searched by check posts at the entrance of Padma Bridge both ends and other important places.
The RAB Cyber Monitoring Team is constantly monitoring online to prevent any kind of rumours, provocative information and spreading false information about the Padma Bridge.
The RAB headquarters will monitor the overall activities round-the-clock.