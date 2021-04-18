No trade license for buildings without fire safety: DNCC mayor

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) will not provide trade license or holding numbers to the buildings which will not install separate fire safety system from now on, declared Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation Atiqul Islam on Sunday.
The mayor came up with the remarks while attending a virtual discussion programme organised by the Save the Children, reports UNB.
Advertisement
More than 40 organisations are working to reduce risk factors and for disaster management in the capital, Atiqul said.
He also urged all to follow the 18-point health protocols issued by the government to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus.