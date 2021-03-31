No uncertainty over receiving vaccine doses: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has ruled out any uncertainty over receiving vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, reports UNB.

“We’ve already paid for the vaccine. So... we’ll get it,” he told reporters while briefing virtually on the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.

He informed that the second dose of vaccine will be administered in time.

The finance minister also said that the health minister had also attended the purchase body meeting and did not express any apprehension over uncertainty about receiving the vaccine doses.