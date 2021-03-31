No uncertainty over receiving vaccine doses: Finance minister

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has ruled out any uncertainty over receiving vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, reports UNB.
“We’ve already paid for the vaccine. So... we’ll get it,” he told reporters while briefing virtually on the cabinet committee on public purchase on Wednesday.
He informed that the second dose of vaccine will be administered in time.
The finance minister also said that the health minister had also attended the purchase body meeting and did not express any apprehension over uncertainty about receiving the vaccine doses.
Mustafa Kamal also turned down the idea of going for lockdown to contain coronavirus transmission. He said there will be no need for any such measures as the vaccination programme has been continuing.
“Once vaccination is completed, the situation will improve,” he said. “The countries, which are running the vaccination programme, are witnessing a fall in infection.”
Responding to a question on World Bank’s economic growth projection at 3.6 per cent, the finance minister said the donor agency makes such projection on quarterly basis and the government does it annually.