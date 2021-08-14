No vaccine crisis in the country, claims Quader

He asserted that there is no crisis of Covid jabs in the country and there won’t be in future.
"All that is being said about the implementation and delivery of the mass vaccination programme is unacceptable. Vaccines are currently coming from different countries and sources and it will continue to come in the next six months," he assured.
Quader said that the spontaneous response of the people in the mass vaccination drive is very promising, even though some people do not see it as a positive development.
He said that mass inoculation campaign would continue and there would be no shortage of vaccine in future either.
He urged the vested interest groups to refrain from spreading propaganda about the vaccination drive.
The Awami League general secretary also called upon the medical community to stand by the side of people.
He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has successfully tackled the pandemic situation overcoming some limitations since the beginning of its outbreak.
Quader said the credit goes to the visionary leadership of the prime minister as she maintained an effective balance between saving life and livelihood in fighting the deadly virus.