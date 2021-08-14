No vaccine crisis in the country, claims Quader

He asserted that there is no crisis of Covid jabs in the country and there won’t be in future.

"All that is being said about the implementation and delivery of the mass vaccination programme is unacceptable. Vaccines are currently coming from different countries and sources and it will continue to come in the next six months," he assured.

Quader said that the spontaneous response of the people in the mass vaccination drive is very promising, even though some people do not see it as a positive development.