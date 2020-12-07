No Victory Day parade this year

There will be no military parade on the Victory Day this year due to Coronavirus pandemic, directed the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.

The Victory day will be celebrated through various programmes maintaining health guidelines, said the ministry on Sunday.

The day’s programmes will begin with 31 gun salutes.

Tributes will be paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar on behalf of president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina with the rise of the sun.

The national flag will be hoisted in all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.

The day will be a public holiday.