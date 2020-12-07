No Victory Day parade this year

There will be no military parade on the Victory Day this year due to Coronavirus pandemic, directed the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.
The Victory day will be celebrated through various programmes maintaining health guidelines, said the ministry on Sunday.
The day’s programmes will begin with 31 gun salutes.
Tributes will be paid to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum in Savar on behalf of president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina with the rise of the sun.
The national flag will be hoisted in all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices across the country.
The day will be a public holiday.
Bangladeshis at home and abroad will celebrate the day paying deep homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country during the Liberation War.
Bangladesh was born as an independent country on this day in 1971 when the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered after a nine-month bloody war in which three million people sacrificed their lives and hundreds of thousands of women were raped.
The president and the prime minister will issue separate messages marking the day.
State-owned and private television channels and radios will broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the Liberation War.