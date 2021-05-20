NOAB demands unconditional release of journalist Rozina

Newspaper Owners Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has expressed concern over harassing Prothom Alo’s senior reporter Rozina Islam after confining her at a room of health ministry when she was carrying out official duties, handing over her to police, filing of a case under colonial-era law Official Secrets Act and sending her to jail.

A press release, signed by NOAB president AK Azad and vice president Shahidullah Khan Badal, was sent to the media on Wednesday.

NOAB demanded quick and unconditional release of journalist Rozina Islam and appropriate legal steps against those who harassed her at the secretariat.