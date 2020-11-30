Nomani, Moshiur elected president, GS of DRU

Mursalin Nomani and Moshiur Rahman Khan have been elected president and general secretary of the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU).
The DRU election was held on Monday. The voting began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm without any break.
A total of 1,381 votes were cast out of 1,693 voters of the country's biggest organisation of reporters.
Election commissioners Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and MA Aziz conducted the election.
There are 21 posts and three candidates - women affairs secretary Rita Nahar, publicity and publication secretary Maidur Rahman Rubel and welfare secretary Khalid Saifullah - were elected unopposed.
A total of 38 candidates contested for remaining 18 posts.