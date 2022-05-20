Non-communicable diseases behind 70pc of normal deaths: Health Minister

The minister further said the country’s health sector is today more advanced than at any time in the past. But many new problems have also emerged along with the development in the health sector of the country.

“We are committed to tackling infectious diseases through health care development and we have dealt with infectious diseases like TB, cholera and diarrhoea very successfully. We have also dealt with Covid-19 pandemic. These are now under control. But many non-communicable diseases have increased during this time”, the minister added.