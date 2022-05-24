Not fully confident over EVM as yet: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Tuesday said the commission is not yet fully confident over the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the next parliamentary elections, reports news agency UNB.

“We’ve sat in five meetings, but we could not be fully confident over EVM. There will be more meetings to review it (the use of EVM). We want to gain the confidence of everyone over electronic voting machine,” he said.