Not involved in TTE suspension, passengers were not my relatives: Railways Minister

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has claimed to have no involvement in the suspension of a Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE), Shafiqul Islam, over “misbehaving with passengers,” reports news agency UNB.

He also denied that the passengers were his relatives.

On Friday, different media ran reports of a TTE was suspended for fining three people claiming to be the Railway Minister’s relatives who were travelling without tickets. The TTE was said to have been suspended over a phone call without being given a chance to even defend himself.