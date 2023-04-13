PM Hasina will open 100 more bridges in June: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate 100 more bridges simultaneously on a single day in June next.

He revealed this while talking to reporters after an agreement signing ceremony at the secretariat on Thursday afternoon.

Hoping that the sufferings of homebound people will remain at a tolerable level during their journey ahead the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Quader said, there will be no traffic jam because of the road condition as traffic congestion takes place for lack of discipline on roads and highways.