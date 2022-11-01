Try best to boost food production to avoid famine: PM Hasina urges youth

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday urged the youth to make greater efforts at boosting food and agricultural production to keep Bangladesh free from any worldwide famine and economic recession.

“I would like to call upon our youth to take more initiatives for the production and processing of food items in their respective areas. If so, we'll be able to fulfill the local demand and also help other famine-hit countries,” she said.

The premier was addressing the inauguration of the National Youth Day-2022 and the ceremony of National Youth Award-2022 at Osmani Memorial Auditorium through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.