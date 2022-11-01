Try best to boost food production to avoid famine: PM Hasina urges youth

She said different international organisations predicted that the worldwide famine might hit and many developed countries are also facing economic recession now.
“To keep Bangladesh free from it (the brunt of any global famine and economic recession), every inch of our land should be cultivated. Besides, more steps should be taken to produce food items and processed food,” said Hasina.
Noting that the youth is a very powerful force in Bangladesh, she said the soil of Bangladesh is very fertile and its biggest power is manpower. “We need to utilize this power,” she added.
Zakir Hossain from Noakhali Sadar (1st position), Suraiya Farhana Reshma (2nd) from Sherpur of Bogura and Billal Miah (3rd) from Araihazar of Narayanganj received the National Youth Award under the successful self-employment category, while Rita Jasmine from Barishal Sadar (1st) and Abu Russell Huda (2nd) from Birol of Dinajpur received the award under the best youth organizer category.
Besides, successful self-employed youths and youth organisers received the award under divisional quota.
On behalf of the PM, state minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel handed over the award to the recipients. Every award winner was conferred with a crest, a certificate and a cheque of award money.
Youth and Sports secretary Mesbah Uddin, and two award recipients Zakir Hossain and Rita Jasmine spoke on the occasion.