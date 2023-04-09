579 people killed in motorcycle accidents in 3 months: SCRF

Around 1,484 people were killed and 2,485 others injured in 1,302 road crashes across the country in last three till 31 March this year. It means, 16 (16.48) people died on average per day during the period, reports UNB.

During the period the number of accidents involving motorcycles was the highest. Some 579 people died in 527 motorcycle accidents which are 40.47 and 39.01 per cent of total fatalities and accidents respectively, according to a report of Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF) released on Sunday.

According to the organisation, the report has been prepared based on the information published in 12 Bengali national dailies, five English national dailies, nine online news portals and news agencies and six regional dailies.