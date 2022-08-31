It would have been better to keep fuel oil price high: Energy advisor

Prime minister's power, energy and mineral resources adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on Wednesday said it is very difficult to estimate the global oil price.

“It would have been better to keep fuel oil price high since we do not know what lies ahead. Fuel oil price was slashed by Tk 5, but who knows how long this reduced price will last,” he said.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury made these remarks in response to queries on reduction of fuel oil price from newsmen at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Dhaka.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury called the press conference to share his experience during his recent visit to the US.