US Embassy hosts Climate Action Champions in Dhaka

The US Embassy Dhaka, in collaboration with GenLab, a youth-led social enterprise, hosted youth climate activists to discuss collaboration opportunities to tackle air quality at the Climate Action Champions in Dhaka held from 26 September to 28 September.
Some 50 young climate enthusiasts from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh convened to discuss improving air quality in the region at the event.
US ambassador Peter Haas attended the closing ceremony on Thursday, inspiring the young delegates to continue their essential work in environmental conservation.
The Climate Action Champions Network (CACN) is a regional department of state-funded initiative aimed at nurturing and empowering young leaders to drive climate action in the region.
At this gathering in Dhaka, climate and environmental experts from Bangladesh and the region joined to mentor and equip the attendees with resources to tackle air pollution in the Indian subcontinent.
Addressing the youth climate enthusiast, US ambassador Peter Haas said, “The United States is committed to addressing the climate crisis. The Biden Administration has launched the recent American Climate Corps and other initiatives dedicated to training young people in clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience skills, thereby addressing the climate crisis head-on. USAID Bangladesh also plays a pivotal role by supporting a range of projects aimed at countering the climate crisis through mitigation and adaptation approaches.”
Speaking regarding air quality in Dhaka, the US ambassador said, “As you have heard, Dhaka has been grappling with severe air quality issues for a significant period of time. The air quality here is often among the worst in the world. Don’t just take my word for it, you can access air quality data from our monitor at the US Embassy in Dhaka online 24/7.”
“Addressing Dhaka’s air quality issues is not only a matter of public health but also a crucial step in ensuring the city’s long-term sustainability and liveability. The US government is strongly committed to addressing climate change through a range of ambitious initiatives and policies which align with and support global efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change and transition to a more sustainable and resilient future,” he added.
“The United States’ proactive approach to climate risk modelling and preparedness is an essential component of efforts to address the challenges posed by climate change. Through this, we engage experts and stakeholders in discussions of climate change impacts, which include more frequent and severe weather events, rising temperatures, increase in the sea-level, and changing precipitation patterns.”
“The Biden-Harris administration has unveiled a comprehensive set of actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat the climate crisis that included rejoining the Paris Agreement, clean energy infrastructure, energy efficiency, electric vehicles, environmental justice, regulatory actions, climate diplomacy, carbon pricing, and financial incentives,” Peter Haas said.
The US ambassador further said, “We support young climate champions making a significant and positive difference in the fight against climate change. US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said, ‘Climate is not a trading card, it’s our future.’”
“But he and president Biden also make clear that no country can solve the climate crisis alone. Everyone must do their part. I commend all the climate champions for your unwavering dedication to implementing community projects in your respective countries. Your commitment to addressing the pressing climate challenges facing our world is truly commendable and inspiring,” he added.