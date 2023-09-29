US Embassy hosts Climate Action Champions in Dhaka

The US Embassy Dhaka, in collaboration with GenLab, a youth-led social enterprise, hosted youth climate activists to discuss collaboration opportunities to tackle air quality at the Climate Action Champions in Dhaka held from 26 September to 28 September.

Some 50 young climate enthusiasts from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh convened to discuss improving air quality in the region at the event.

US ambassador Peter Haas attended the closing ceremony on Thursday, inspiring the young delegates to continue their essential work in environmental conservation.