Saudi Arabia to extend cooperation in Bangladesh's development: Crown prince

Saudi crown prince and prime minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has said his country is keen to provide comprehensive cooperation in the ongoing development and progress of Bangladesh.

"Saudi Arabia is always keen to provide all-out cooperation in the development and progress of Bangladesh," Saudi crown prince told Bangladesh president Mohammed Shahabuddin while exchanging greetings with the president at a reception programme in Makkah on Thursday evening.

The crown prince hosted the reception in honor of the heads of state and government of various Muslim countries gathered there on the occasion of the Holy Hajj.

The president along with his wife Rebecca Sultana and other family members are now on a 10-day visit to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to perform Hajj as royal guests of the Saudi government.