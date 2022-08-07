Students protest against fuel price hike in Shahbagh

Different student organisations including left leaning Bangladesh Students’ Federation staged rallies protesting against the sudden rise in fuel prices in front of National Museum at Shahbagh on Saturday.

BSF's procession started from in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh which rounded via Kantaban and ended in front of Bangladesh Students’ Federation’s central office in front of Hatirpul Bazar.

Meanwhile, the progressive student alliance held a separate protest rally.

Besides, some students staged a demonstration for one hour at Shahbagh intersection after failing to block the transports.