Old Dhaka feeds the local monkeys

Despite increased in urbanisation and industrialisation, monkeys still roam around Shankhari Bazar, Lakshmibazar, Bangshal, Raisaheb Bazar, Narinda, Gandaria and Wari of Old Dhaka. However, coronavirus has affected them too. They faced a food crisis. Earlier, some food was provided by the city corporation but now it is not being provided, complained the locals.
Locals often call for help on these issues through social media. This time, the local anti-drug, social and cultural voluntary organisations have come forward for the monkeys.
Local organisations jointly launched the 'Food Assistance Programme for Monkeys' on Thursday. On the first day, Delwar Hossain, a resident of Gandaria, gave them a van full of bananas. Later, the monkeys were given these at the Sutrapur Farasganj Panchayat Cemetery adjacent to the Sadhana Pharmacy in Gandaria.
The programme was inaugurated by Ward No. 45 Councillor of Dhaka South City Corporation. He said, the city corporation is taking initiative to allocate food for the monkeys. With the help of locals, they have collected food for a week. They are planning to a month's supply of food.
General secretary of the anti-drug organisation 'Pratasha', Helal Ahmed said that in different areas of Old Dhaka, monkeys would get hungry and would pester people at home. But if everyone feeds them, it will be possible to keep these animals alive, he said.