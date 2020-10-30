Old Dhaka feeds the local monkeys

Despite increased in urbanisation and industrialisation, monkeys still roam around Shankhari Bazar, Lakshmibazar, Bangshal, Raisaheb Bazar, Narinda, Gandaria and Wari of Old Dhaka. However, coronavirus has affected them too. They faced a food crisis. Earlier, some food was provided by the city corporation but now it is not being provided, complained the locals.



Locals often call for help on these issues through social media. This time, the local anti-drug, social and cultural voluntary organisations have come forward for the monkeys.



