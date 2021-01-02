Oman appreciates relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char

Head of mission of embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Dhaka Ta’eeb Salim Abdullah Al Alawi has appreciated the move of Bangladesh government of relocating some of the Rohingyas from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char as he found it conducive and safe for living, reports BSS.

He came up with the appreciation while paying his farewell call on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen recently at his official residence here, said a press release today.

Referring to his several visits to Cox’s Bazar to supervise the construction work of 1,6000 make-shift homes in Cox’s Bazar, Alawi made an observation that the living standard of Bhasan Char will be apparently better than many parts of rural areas of Bangladesh.