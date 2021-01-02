Oman appreciates relocating Rohingyas to Bhasan Char

Head of mission of embassy of Sultanate of Oman in Dhaka Ta’eeb Salim Abdullah Al Alawi has appreciated the move of Bangladesh government of relocating some of the Rohingyas from Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char as he found it conducive and safe for living, reports BSS.
He came up with the appreciation while paying his farewell call on foreign minister AK Abdul Momen recently at his official residence here, said a press release today.
Referring to his several visits to Cox’s Bazar to supervise the construction work of 1,6000 make-shift homes in Cox’s Bazar, Alawi made an observation that the living standard of Bhasan Char will be apparently better than many parts of rural areas of Bangladesh.
He appreciated the unprecedented role of the Bangladesh government
in hosting the persecuted 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar while having so many constraints such as loss of biodiversity and deterioration of law-order situation and so on.
He expressed appreciation on the progress of the process for draft agreement on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic and official passports which is ready to be signed and informed him that recently the Omani side has entrusted the under-secretary of the ministry of foreign affairs to sign the agreement at a mutually convenient time.
Alawi expressed his deep appreciation for the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure in Bangladesh and referred to the transformation of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the last ten years as he could compare the present Bangladesh and what he saw as head of Asia department years back.
The foreign minister congratulated the ambassador on his successful
completion of tour of duty in Bangladesh.
He expressed his gratitude to the government of Oman for ensuring
necessary care to approximately 700,000 Bangladeshi workers, the third
largest of our diaspora in the Middle East during the critical time and appreciated the measures of the government of Oman in ensuring the
job security of the expatriate work-force during the pandemic.
Momen deeply appreciated Oman’s support at the international fore
on Rohingya issue, particularly its role at the 3rd Committee
Resolution at the UN on the Rohingya issue and also in the Gambia- led
case in ICJ.