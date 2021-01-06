Oman's Sultan invited to join Mujib Borsho, golden jubilee celebrations

Bangladesh has invited Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said to join the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence to be celebrated in March this year, reports UNB.



Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen extended the invitation to Oman's Sultan to visit Bangladesh during a telephone conversation with his Oman counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi on Wednesday.



Momen thanked the Omani foreign minister recalling that Oman took care of 700,000 expatriates Bangladeshis and no one had to lose job.



He also said Oman allowed 40,000 Bangladeshis to return to their workplaces who got stuck in Bangladesh due to COVID-19 situation.



Momen also mentioned that Qatar and Saudi Arabia reached an understanding with the support from Oman.



Foreign minister Badar Al-Busaidi appreciated prime minister Sheikh Hasina for successfully dealing with the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh.



He said the two countries can help each other in dealing with the COVID-19 situation, including information sharing.



