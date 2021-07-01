One in every 12 Bangladeshis aged 60 years or above may have dementia: Study

Dhaka-based international health research institute icddr,b, in collaboration with the non-communicable disease control programme of the directorate general of health services (DGHS) and the national institute of neuroscience and hospital (NINS), organised a virtual webinar on Wednesday to disseminate the recently concluded survey findings.
Dementia patients suffer from deterioration in memory, thinking, behaviour and the ability to perform everyday activities.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 50 million people have dementia globally, and 60 per cent of them are from low-and middle-income countries.
In order to estimate the prevalence of dementia and major non-communicable diseases in seven administrative divisions of Bangladesh, icddr,b and NINS conducted a nationwide survey during April to September 2019.
The survey involved 2,796 older adults (aged 60-year and above), who were randomly selected from urban and rural communities.
The study found that more than half of the individuals with dementia had one or more chronic conditions (multi-morbidity), including hypertension (52 per cent), depression (54 per cent), and diabetes (eight per cent).
More than a third of the individuals with dementia had a poor nutritional status (35 per cent underweight), low physical activity (49 per cent), high salt intake (56 per cent) and high tobacco consumption (76.6 per cent).
Almost all individuals with dementia reported having sought healthcare in the past six months (90 per cent).
They have also frequently visited drug sellers (16.6 per cent) than a qualified physician either in a private facility (12 per cent) or a public facility (5.4 per cent).
Principal investigator of the study, Aliya Naheed, also a scientist and head of initiative for non-communicable diseases at icddr,b, said, “It will help integrate public health measures through a lifecycle approach and mitigate risks of non-communicable diseases and tackle chronic conditions like dementia in old age.”
Commenting on the importance of the study, NINS director professor Quazi Deen Mohammad, said, "We need to conduct more research on dementia to identify factors leading to a rising burden of dementia in the country and facilitate effective treatment.”
The chief guest and DGHS director general Professor Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam and icddr,b, executive director Tahmeed Ahmed were also attended the virtual event chaired by professor Robed Amin, line director at NCDC programme.