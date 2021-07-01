One in every 12 Bangladeshis aged 60 years or above may have dementia: Study

In Bangladesh, one in every 12 individuals who are older than 59 years have dementia, says a national survey published on Wednesday.

Prevalence of dementia is higher in Rajshahi, 15 per cent, and Rangpur, 12 per cent, than other divisions, reports UNB.

The burden of dementia among females was found higher than males across all ages and divisions.

The study estimates that the total number of dementia cases in Bangladesh in 2020 could be about 1.1 million, including 0.28 million males and 0.83 million females.

The study projects that the number could be increased to 1.37 million in 2025 and doubled by 2041 with 2.4 million patients, if not intervened effectively.