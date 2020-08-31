One killed in Netrakona blast

A young man was killed and another injured in a blast at a scrapped goods shop in Durgapur upazila of Netrakona on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Miah, 35, son of Yead Ali, while the injured was Nahid, 25, son of Kanchan Miah.

Md Shah Nur A Alam, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, said the blast took place at the Shibganj bazaar of the municipal area around 10:30pm, leaving Sabuj dead on the spot and Nahid injured.