One killed in Netrakona blast

UNB
Netrakona

A young man was killed and another injured in a blast at a scrapped goods shop in Durgapur upazila of Netrakona on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Miah, 35, son of Yead Ali, while the injured was Nahid, 25, son of Kanchan Miah.

Md Shah Nur A Alam, officer-in-charge of Durgapur Police Station, said the blast took place at the Shibganj bazaar of the municipal area around 10:30pm, leaving Sabuj dead on the spot and Nahid injured.

Advertisement

The injured was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.

However, the reason behind the explosion could not be ascertained yet, said the OC adding that a team of specialists will visit the site soon to investigate the blast.

More News

Death toll in floods reaches 251: DGHS

Flooded plants and houses at Charipara of Lalua union of Kalapara, Patuakhali on 23 August 2020.

Holy Ashura observed

Holy Ashura observed

BGB recovers 140,000 yaba pills from Teknaf

Representational image. Yaba pills

Chattogram COVID-19 cases near 17,000

Representational image