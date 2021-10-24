One more dengue patient die, 179 new hospitalised

Dengue claimed one more life in Bangladesh while 179 new patients were hospitalised with the fever in 24 hours till Sunday morning, reports UNB.

With the fresh deaths, the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year rose to 87, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, 80 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh division.