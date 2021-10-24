One more dengue patient die, 179 new hospitalised

Among the new patients, 154 were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 25 cases were reported from outside the division.
Some 840 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Sunday.
Of them, 680 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 160 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 22,498 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country. So far, 21,571 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery, said DGHS.
In September, the country recorded the highest number of 7,841 dengue cases of the current year with 22 deaths.