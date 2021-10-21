One more dies of dengue, 170 hospitalised

Among the new patients, 139 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 31 cases were reported from outside the division.
Of the deceased, 78 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.
Some 792 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.
Of them, 624 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 168 were listed outside Dhaka.
Since January, some 22,007 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.