Bangladesh

One more dies of dengue, 170 hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
1477 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
File photo

One more died of dengue and 170 patients hospitalised across the country in 24 hours till Thursday morning, reports UNB.

The number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease this year stood at 84 with the latest death, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the new patients, 139 were undergoing treatment in Dhaka hospitals while the remaining 31 cases were reported from outside the division.

Of the deceased, 78 people died in Dhaka division alone, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh division.

Some 792 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning.

Of them, 624 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 168 were listed outside Dhaka.

Since January, some 22,007 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue in the country.

