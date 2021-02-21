One 'very unhealthy' morning in Dhaka

The air quality of Dhaka was measured ‘very unhealthy’ on Sunday morning, Air Visual–an international air quality monitoring organisation reports.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 195 at 10am on Sunday. In that particular time, Dhaka was ranked eighth among the world’s major cities having poor quality air.

According to Air Visual, the AQI was 251, 220 and 218 during 3am, 6am and 8am respectively on the day.

AQI 50 maximum is considered as healthy air. An AQI ranges between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’ while 201 and 300 is ‘very unhealthy’. AQI above 300 is ‘dangerous’.

Air quality researchers say that air quality deteriorates if the temperature drops. Particularly during the late night and early morning, the amount of air polluting particulates may increase. The sources of pollutants remain the same for Dhaka. But, the extent of air pollution varies upon differences of the atmospheric pressure, flow and temperature. Air pollution increases during a high atmospheric pressure limits air flow and the temperature falls.