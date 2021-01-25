Online registration must for vaccination

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) says that no one will be allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses without online registration.

“Now we won’t go for inoculation beyond this app (online application). We won’t allow anyone without online registration,” said Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, the director general of the DGHS.

He disclosed the matter at a press briefing over COVID-19 vaccination at the prime minister’s office (PMO).

Explaining the reasons behind the online registration, he said the government will preserve and compile the data of vaccine recipients for using that for analyses.

They also encourage the vaccine recipients to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the same vaccination centre, he added.