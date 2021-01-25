Online registration must for vaccination

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) says that no one will be allowed to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses without online registration.
“Now we won’t go for inoculation beyond this app (online application). We won’t allow anyone without online registration,” said Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, the director general of the DGHS.
He disclosed the matter at a press briefing over COVID-19 vaccination at the prime minister’s office (PMO).
Explaining the reasons behind the online registration, he said the government will preserve and compile the data of vaccine recipients for using that for analyses.
They also encourage the vaccine recipients to get both doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the same vaccination centre, he added.
If the option is kept open to receive the first dose and the second one from two separate centres, there will be a possibility of wasting some doses.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will open the COVID-19 vaccination programme on 27 January.
Meanwhile, the state minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said a team of ICT division developed the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System ‘Surokkha’ software with the support from PMO’s a2i programme, Bangladesh Computer Council and the DGHS.
“We are handing over the Surokkha software to the DGHS today,” he said.
To get registered for vaccination, one will have to do that though www.surokkha.gov.bd, said the state minister.