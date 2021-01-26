Only 32pc people want to take vaccines now: DU study

Only 32 per cent of the country’s people want to take the COVID-19 vaccines now showing their obvious dubious on its efficacy and side-effects, a study of Dhaka University's Institute of Health Economics (IHE) found, reports UNB.

Overall 84 per cent citizens have showed the zest to inoculate the shot into their bodies at some stage - after a few weeks, months and years - but did not want to take the vaccine right now.

The study added that some people even believe the vaccines do not function. Some 3,560 randomly selected people above 18 years were the respondents of the study.

The study started on 10 January with respondents from a total of 16 upazilas of eight districts in eight divisions including Dhaka city were took part. The study findings were disclosed in a virtual seminar on Tuesday.