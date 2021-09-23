Only cancellation of DGHS' controversial recruitment process is not enough: TIB

The health services division finally cancelled the recruitment process through a notification, the division’s information and public relations officer Md Maidul Islam Prodhan told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night.
The health services division on Monday cancelled the recruitment process through a notification citing 'discrepancies in the written exam'. A letter signed by the health services division's deputy secretary Anjuman Ara also said that the director general of the DGHS has been asked to issue a new circular for the recruitment in those posts within a short time.
TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman said the notification scrapping the recruitment process only mentions ‘discrepancies in the written exam’ which does not mention clearly if there was any corruption at all. The government notification also failed to give a clear idea on who was involved if corruption was made in the process and how to ensure accountability.
“The media report which was instrumental behind scrapping of the recruitment process specifically alleged that a high official of the government offered a bribe of Tk 10 million. It is not irrelevant to ask whether this allegation was investigated and if legal actions were taken against the persons involved. We think it was expected to take speedy action following credible investigations as the news report gave an indication of a grim picture of pervasive corruption. We fear that by cancelling the recruitment process, the authorities have tried to cover up the matter for the time being and tried to protect the corrupt syndicate,” Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.
Iftekharuzzman also said such a move has raised further questions about alleged connivance between the corrupt syndicate and ‘high-ups’. He said there is no alternative to ensure exemplary punishment over every allegation of corruption irrespective of partisanship.