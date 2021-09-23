Only cancellation of DGHS' controversial recruitment process is not enough: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has sought a neutral investigation into the cancellation of the recruitment process of more than 2,500 posts of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

TIB in a statement on Wednesday said the persons involved with the corruption should be given harsh punishment.

There were allegations of large-scale bribery during the recruitment process of more than 2,500 medical technologists, technicians and cardiographers under DGHS. Two members of the recruitment committee formed by the health ministry complained that a section of the candidates bribed Tk 1.5 to 2 million each to pass the written exam.