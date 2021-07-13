‘Opting to hold high the red and green flag was a correct decision’

Bangladesh at present has nine women diplomats serving as ambassadors in various countries around the world and also at a secretary level in the foreign ministry. Prothom Alo has spoken to all nine.

This is all about Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Saida Muna Tasneem passed out from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) with a degree in chemical engineering and joined Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) as an engineer. Then one day, mulling over a change in career, she discussed the matter with her father who was in government service. It was upon his encouragement that she left her job at BCIC to join the foreign ministry.