Bangladesh

Bangladesh women ambassadors

‘Opting to hold high the red and green flag was a correct decision’

Raheed Ejaz
Dhaka
Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner to the United Kingdom
Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner to the United Kingdom

Bangladesh at present has nine women diplomats serving as ambassadors in various countries around the world and also at a secretary level in the foreign ministry. Prothom Alo has spoken to all nine.

This is all about Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh high commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Saida Muna Tasneem passed out from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) with a degree in chemical engineering and joined Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) as an engineer. Then one day, mulling over a change in career, she discussed the matter with her father who was in government service. It was upon his encouragement that she left her job at BCIC to join the foreign ministry.

Advertisement

And 27 years since then, Ambassador Saida Muna Tasneem is confident that opting to hold the red and green flag high was a correct decision.

Saida Muna Tasneem said, “Only six women would work at the foreign ministry when I joined, that is, just 3 per cent of the officers there.”

“In this job we often have to spend long times away from our parents, husbands and children. It can be difficult balancing between work and family. It would be almost impossible without the strong support and sacrifice of our families.”

Advertisement

“During my career I never felt I was being judged as a woman. It was my merit, hard work and commitment to the profession that has brought me this far. Various foreign secretaries and senior colleagues have helped me along the way over the past two decades.”

She added, “I am grateful to the prime minster because she gave me this opportunity to serve as high commissioner.”

In 2014 and 2015 human trafficking through the Bay of Bengal had created a humanitarian crisis in the region.

During the period, around 1,600 Bangladeshis were released from detention in Thailand and send back home. All of them had been victims of human trafficking.

Saida Muna Tasneem feels it was a significant achievement to be able to return these ill-fated persons to their families.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement