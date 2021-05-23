Order on Rozina Islam's bail today

A Dhaka court will deliver the order on the bail of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam in a case filed by the health ministry under the Officials Secrets Act today (Sunday).

Earlier on Thursday (20 May), Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court Baki Billah virtually held the bail hearing. The court said the order on the bail will be delivered on Sunday.

The case was transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police on 19 May.