Order on Rozina Islam's bail today

A Dhaka court will deliver the order on the bail of Prothom Alo senior reporter Rozina Islam in a case filed by the health ministry under the Officials Secrets Act today (Sunday).
Earlier on Thursday (20 May), Dhaka chief metropolitan magistrate court Baki Billah virtually held the bail hearing. The court said the order on the bail will be delivered on Sunday.
The case was transferred to Detective Branch (DB) of police on 19 May.
Deputy commissioner of DB’s Ramna zone, HM Azimul Haque, told Prothom Alo on on 19 May that they were given responsibility to investigate the case. They will collect the documents from Shahbagh police station.
Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist, went to the health ministry on 17 May to carry out her profession duties. She was kept there confined for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30 pm, police took her to the Shahbagh police station and filed a case against her
The harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam has created uproar in the country and abroad.