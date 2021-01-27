Our agents have been evicted from all the centres: Shahadat

BNP mayoral candidate Shahadat Hossain has alleged that his agents have been expelled from all polling stations in the city. He made these allegations to media persons after casting his vote.
Shahadat cast his vote at the administrative building of Bakalia Teachers Training College at around 10:00am on Wednesday.
Voting for the Chattogram City Corporation election started at 8:00am Wednesday. The total number of polling stations in the election is 735. Of these, 429 polling stations have been identified as risky by the police, which is 56 per cent of the total polling stations.
No BNP agent was found in the administrative building of Bakalia Teachers Training College where Shahadat cast his vote. Shahadat said, "Our agents have been ejected from all the centres."
He further said, "The voting environment is different for me from ordinary voters. Several members of my family even the security guard of my house have been evicted from the centre.”
Shahadat said, "There were 636 votes in this centre. Only nine votes were cast including my one in the past two hours.”
The BNP mayoral candidate said, "There are all kinds of mechanisms in place to prevent voters from coming to the polling stations. The administration is acting like Awami League agents and activists in different places.”