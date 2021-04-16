Over 100 Covid deaths reported for first time in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Friday reported 101 Covid-19 deaths, the highest number in a single day, raising the total deaths in the country to 10,182.

The number of detected coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 711,779 as 4,417 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 18,906 samples were tested in the last 24 hours while the rate of detection was 23.36 per cent.